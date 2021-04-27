Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.97

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAFYY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

