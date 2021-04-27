Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.