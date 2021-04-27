Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 373,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,117. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

