Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

BALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

