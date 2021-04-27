Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. 1,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

