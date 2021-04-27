Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,489,086 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

