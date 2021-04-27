Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $342.04 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342.04 million and $213.86 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.69 or 0.00030209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

