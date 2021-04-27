Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $350,763.42 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bandwidth stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.