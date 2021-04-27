Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.17

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and traded as high as $38.75. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

