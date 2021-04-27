Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 9,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 4,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

