Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.