Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

BMO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,702. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

