Bank OZK Acquires 829 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank OZK lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

