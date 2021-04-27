Bank OZK Has $1.29 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

