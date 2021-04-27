Bank OZK Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

