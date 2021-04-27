Bank OZK Sells 894 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 260,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

