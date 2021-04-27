Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Banner worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

