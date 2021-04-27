Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $2.84 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

