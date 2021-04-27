Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 26 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 26 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

