Barclays Downgrades Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Equal Weight

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TKFTF remained flat at $$19.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Tarkett has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
About Tarkett
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tarkett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarkett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.