Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

