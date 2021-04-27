Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,460,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

