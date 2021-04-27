Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNTFF stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. PostNL has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

