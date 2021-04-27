Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 5,333.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,733. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

