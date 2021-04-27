Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $670.22

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.22 ($8.76) and traded as high as GBX 789.80 ($10.32). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 776.20 ($10.14), with a volume of 1,234,207 shares traded.

BDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

The company has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 769.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 670.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

