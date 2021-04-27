Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,464. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$48.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.53.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.