Barry Macneil Acquires 50,000 Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,336,600 shares in the company, valued at C$394,297.

Barry Macneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Barry Macneil purchased 28,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,260.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Barry Macneil purchased 50,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

TAG Oil stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. TAG Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.42.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

