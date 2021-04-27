Base Protocol (BASE) Tops One Day Volume of $125,414.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $125,414.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.00800350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.87 or 0.08071734 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,261,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,921 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

