Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 21,220 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,132.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 258,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 146,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

