Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,129.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,453,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 82,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 511,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

