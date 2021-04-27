Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $388.30. 18,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

