Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.93. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $863.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.