Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. 70,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The company has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

