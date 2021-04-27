Baxter Bros Inc. Has $20.23 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for 3.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc. owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 136,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,713. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.