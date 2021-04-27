Baxter Bros Inc. Has $24.75 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $230.02. 48,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The company has a market cap of $449.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $168.55 and a one year high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.