Baxter Bros Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.51 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

