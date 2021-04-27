Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 60,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

