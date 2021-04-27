Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. 38,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

