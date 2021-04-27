Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 2,880 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.07. 39,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

