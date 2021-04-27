Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.