Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $20.70 on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 306,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.