Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.82. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.66. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

