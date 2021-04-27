Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.70. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,247. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.71 and its 200 day moving average is $631.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

