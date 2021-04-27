Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,968 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. 254,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

