Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 4,740 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,207. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

