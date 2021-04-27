Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $15.87 on Tuesday, hitting $291.63. 94,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

