Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.11

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.11 and traded as high as $104.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 388 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.