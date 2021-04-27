BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in April

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BCTG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 165,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,194. BCTG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,262 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.