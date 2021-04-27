Beacon Trading 60.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $3,789.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,627,984 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

