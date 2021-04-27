Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.88. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 50,019 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

